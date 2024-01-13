Police: Man charged with assault in stabbing; Victim’s injuries are life-threatening

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A Phelps man is charged with assault, after police say he stabbed someone in Canandaigua.

Officers say Robert Taylor III got into a fight with the victim around 5 p.m. Thursday on Saltonstall Street, then stabbed the victim in the stomach and ran off.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later found and arrested Taylor at his home in Phelps.