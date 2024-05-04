Police: Man dies after being shot on Avenue D; no suspects in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 50s was shot and killed tonight on Avenue D, Rochester Police said.

Police said they were called to a residence on Avenue D, near Hudson Avenue at about 6 p.m., for the report of a person shot. When they arrived, the man, who had a gunshot wound to his torso, was being loaded into a private vehicle that took him to Rochester General Hospital. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Police said there appears to have been an altercation inside a residence, resulting in the victim being shot at least once.

There are currently no suspects in custody, and the Major Crimes Section Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call 911; the Major Crimes Section at (585) 428-7157; or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300; or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.