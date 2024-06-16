Police: Man found shot on Avenue B; no suspect in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for the person or people who shot a man who was found wounded Saturday night on Avenue B near Hollenbeck Street.

Rochester Police responded to Avenue B at around 8:30 p.m. and found a 48-year-old man from Rochester with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody. Police ask anyone with information should call 911.