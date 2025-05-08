Police: Man in custody after failed bank robbery on Monroe Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was arrested following an attempted bank robbery on Wednesday.

Rochester police said 26-year-old Divante Pitoni, who is homeless, entered the Chase Bank on Monroe Avenue near South Goodman Street around 2:30 p.m.

Pitoni approached a teller, demanded cash, then climbed over the counter attempting to take money from the register. He chased the tellers out of the bank.

After failing to open the register, he fled on foot. Police later spotted him near Monroe Avenue and Meigs Street, just two blocks away, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Pitoni is charged with attempted robbery and criminal mischief. He will be arraigned Thursday in City Court.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI