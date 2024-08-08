Police: Man in jail after trying to stab someone during burglary in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. — A Geneva man is in the Ontario County Jail after police say he tried to stab someone during a burglary.

Joel Omar Hernandez-Acevedo, 33, of Geneva, has been charged with second-degree assault and first-degree burglary. He was being held without bail at the jail.

According to the Geneva Police Department, police responded at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, to Exchange Street for a reported burglary. They found a male with several lacerations to his hands and determined that a man entered his apartment and tried to stab him with a knife. Finger Lakes Ambulance took the victim to Geneva General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department’s Detective Bureau identified Hernandez-Acevedo, a convicted felon, as a person of interest, and he was found Monday, Aug. 5 on Genesee Street and arrested.

Geneva Police say this was an isolated incident, with no immediate threat to the community.