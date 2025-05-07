Police: Man injured after hit-and-run on Lamberton Park and West Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a 44-year-old man was hit while riding a bike on West Main Street Wednesday.

Police say the man was riding his bike west in the east lane of West Main Street when a black sedan was traveling east and made a right turn from West Main Street onto Lamberton Park, hitting the person on the bike and fleeing the scene.

The man was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital for pain in the upper and lower body, but is in stable condition.

Police say they are still looking for the person and car involved.