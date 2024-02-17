Police: Man run over on Monroe Avenue during an early-morning fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was run over by a vehicle after being struck to the ground during a fight on Monroe Avenue in the early morning hours Saturday.

Rochester Police say the 25-year-old Rochester man is expected to live.

Investigators learned that a large fight broke out among several people in the road and at one point, the man was knocked down and run over, police said. Police responded at about 2:07 a.m. to the 600 block of Monroe Avenue, where several restaurants and other businesses are located, for the report of a person hit by a car, and found the victim suffering from injuries to his upper body. He was taken via AMR to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 911.