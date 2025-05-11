Police: Man shot on Jefferson Avenue Saturday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 21-year-old was shot on Jefferson Avenue in Rochester Saturday morning, according to Rochester Police.

Police said at around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, they responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue for reports of a person shot. They also said they found the 21-year-old man, from Rochester, with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

According to police, the victim was brought to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or call 911.