Police: Man menaces other man with hammer, gets stabbed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 61-year-old man was stabbed Friday night after police say he menaced another man with a hammer.

Rochester Police responded just after 9 p.m. to Sawyer Street where they found the stabbing victim.

Police say he menaced a 30-year-old man, who stabbed the older man in self-defense, during a domestic argument.

The 61-year-old suspect was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He will be taken to jail when he’s discharged.