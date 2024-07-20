Police: Man menaces other man with hammer, gets stabbed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 61-year-old man was stabbed Friday night after police say he menaced another man with a hammer.
Rochester Police responded just after 9 p.m. to Sawyer Street where they found the stabbing victim.
Police say he menaced a 30-year-old man, who stabbed the older man in self-defense, during a domestic argument.
The 61-year-old suspect was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He will be taken to jail when he’s discharged.