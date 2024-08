ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a 37-year-old man from Rochester was stabbed early Saturday in the area of Allen and West Broad streets.

Police responded to Highland Hospital at about 1:30 a.m. for the report of a walk-in stabbing victim, who had a wound to the upper body and was dropped off by a private vehicle. His wound is not life-threatening, police said.

There is no suspect in custody, and police are investigating.