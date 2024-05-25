Police: Man stable after surgery; found shot on Joseph Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 24-year-old Rochester man is in stable condition after being shot more than once in the upper body.

Rochester Police responded to Joseph Avenue, near Upper Falls Boulevard, at 1:39 p.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital for surgery.

There are no suspects in custody, and investigators are working to piece together what happened. Anyone with information should call 911.