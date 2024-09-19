Police: Man threatened Canandaigua officer with samurai sword

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A Canandaigua man is under arrest after police say he threatened an officer with a samurai sword.

Police say they had gone to talk with William Pealo about something else when he leveled the sword toward the officer’s chest and moved aggressively toward him. The officer was able to back up and tried to talk to Pealo.

Police say Pealo then flashed a badge and impersonated a law enforcement officer. He eventually was taken into custody.

Pealo was charged with menacing and criminal impersonation.