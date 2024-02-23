Police: Man took off with dirt bike during test drive; looking for information

Police: Man took off with dirt bike during test drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking for information about a man who allegedly stole a dirt bike during a test drive.

Officers say the man set up a Facebook Marketplace sale with a seller, and then took off with the bike.

The seller had driven from Pennsylvania to sell the bike when it was then stolen Thursday on Lincoln Street.

Anyone with information is asked to email RPDtipline@cityofrochester.gov.