Police: Man tried to hide woman’s body; Cause of death still under investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man faces charges for allegedly trying to hide the body of 25-year-old Lily Rodriguez in July, leaving her on Durkin Alley in the city.

Kwame Wearen, 33, has been charged with concealment of a human person and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies. He has been issued appearance tickets. The cause of Rodriguez’s death is still under investigation by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Lily Rodriguez, 25, was reported missing July 27 to the department, having last been seen at around noon July 24. Police said she had been found dead July 25 on Durkin Alley, but was unidentified at the time. According to RPD, investigators along with the Medical Examiner’s Office determined that she did not die on Durkin Alley.

RPD says the investigation found that Rodriguez and Wearen met up in the Monroe Avenue area in the early morning hours of July 25 and drove to Wearen’s house on the west side of the city — and that at some point during the night, Rodriguez died. Police said Wearen, rather than seek help for her, drove her to Durkin Alley and left her, in an attempt to hide her body. A passerby noticed her at about 6:30 a.m. and called 911, but medical personnel were not able to resuscitate her.

Police located Wearen during a traffic stop on Ames Street.