GREECE, N.Y. — A Gates man is facing charges after Greece Police say he tried to attack someone with a machete. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Friday on Ridgeway Avenue.

Police say while Reginald Jacobs, 39, was trying to attack the victim, a witness hit him with their car.

Jacobs is charged with attempted assault and menacing. He was given an appearance ticket and released.