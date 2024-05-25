Police: Man working in manhole dies after being hit by vehicle at Lyell Avenue gas station

Man working in manhole dies after being hit by driver at Lyell Avenue gas station

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 51-year-old man working in a manhole has died after being hit by a driver at a gas station on Lyell Avenue just before noon Saturday.

Rochester Police say the driver of the car is cooperating with investigators, and alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be a factor at this time.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the Exxon station at the corner of Lyell Avenue and Mount Read Boulevard after getting a report of a person down.

According to police, a 45-year-old Rochester resident was driving into the parking lot when he hit the worker, who was obscured by the manhole.

Police say the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified. They say the identity of the man who died is being withheld until his family is notified.