Police: Man’s vehicle robbed at gunpoint on Pullman Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Someone stole a Rochester man’s vehicle at gunpoint Friday, after punching the owner. Police are looking for information on the crime and the suspects.

Officers responded to the report of a gunpoint robbery with a vehicle stolen on Pullman Avenue, on the 100 block. A 66-year-old man there said he pulled into his driveway and parked his car, then more than one person approached him — one displaying what appeared to be a firearm — and demanded his keys. He refused, and one of the suspects punched him in the upper body, knocking him down. One of them picked up the car keys and drove away with the vehicle.

As of shortly after 7:15 p.m. the vehicle was still missing, and police are still searching. The victim declined medical attention at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.