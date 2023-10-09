Police: Men had loaded guns inside Rochester General Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two men are facing charges after police say they had loaded guns inside Rochester General Hospital.

Rochester Police say they were called to the hospital Sunday afternoon for the report of a “customer trouble” possibly involving a firearm.

The investigation led to the young men being found in possession of handguns, police said. Phillip Warren, 19, was charged with possessing a handgun, which was loaded with 18 rounds. Daymeir Cane was charged with having a “ghost gun” loaded with 10 rounds.