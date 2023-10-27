Police: Missing U of R professor fell into Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say they have video showing a missing Boston man falling into the Genesee River.

Heikki Rantakari checked into his rental home one week ago. He was supposed to teach a class at the University of Rochester the next morning. When he failed to show up, police were called.

Rochester Police said Friday they have video of Rantakari falling from the pedestrian bridge at the end of Bragdon Place into the river.

RPD has been searching the river, but have not located him. They are using Scuba drivers, drones, and New York State Police aviation.

Police don’t suspect foul play. The efforts to find him continue.