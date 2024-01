ALBION, N.Y. — A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in Albion is also facing federal child porn charges — and police believe there could be more victims.

The victim says she met Nicholas Laffin, 28, at the Hoag Library in Albion last month. Federal officials say he was found in the girl’s bedroom and left his cell phone behind.

If you believe your child had any contact with Laffin, in person or online, call police.