Police nab suspect in stolen vehicle after chase through Gates and city; Driver still at large

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Law enforcement from three agencies converged on woods in southeast Rochester Tuesday afternoon searching for a man who bailed out of a stolen car.

The chase started around 1 p.m. when an off-duty investigated called in that he had spotted a known suspect and stolen vehicle on Marway Drive in Gates.

The vehicle was seen heading east on Buffalo Road into the city. Police gave chase to West Avenue, when the pursuit was terminated because of speed.

In the meantime, the New York State Police helicopter monitored the car by air, communicating the car’s location to officers on patrol, who followed from a distance.

Police say a passenger, Wesley Elmore, got out of the car near Mount Read Boulevard and was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Meanwhile, the helicopter lost sight of the car when it ended up near a wooded area off of Pinnacle Road and Alliance Avenue.

Gates Police, Rochester Police, and State Police closed in, but the driver, who is known to police, disappeared.

He’s described as a balding man wearing dark-colored clothing. He’s wanted for not only this crime, but precious ones, according to GPD.

Elmore was given an appearance ticket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911