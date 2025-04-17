Police officer dragged down road during traffic stop in Rochester, possible drugs found in car

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A police officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop shortly before noon on Wednesday.

The Rochester Police Department said the officer was dragged about 15 feet down Scio Street by a car that had been pulled over. Once the vehicle stopped, the people inside were taken into custody. Police discovered what they believe to be drugs inside the car.

The officer was released from the hospital with minor abrasions.

No information on the charges to be filed yet.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI