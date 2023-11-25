Police officer injured during arrest on Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An officer is recovering after getting injured during an arrest on Lake Avenue Friday night.

Rochester Police say an officer found someone in a stolen vehicle in the area between Hanford Landing Road East and Keehl Street and tried to make an arrest. They say the suspect resisted and the officer was injured.

The officer’s minor injuries are being treated at a local hospital.

Police say the suspect — a man in his 50s — will be facing several charges, although they are currently pending.