Slain Cleveland cop a McQuaid grad, son of former Greece Police officer who was at West Webster tragedy

CLEVELAND, OHIO – A police officer killed on the job on the Fourth of July was raised in Webster and graduated from McQuaid Jesuit.

Jamieson Ritter was a four-year veteran of the force. He’s the son of retired Greece Police Officer Jon Ritter. The elder Ritter was credited with saving lives on Christmas Eve 2012 when William Spengler set a fire and shot and killed responding firefighters on Lake Road. Ritter was on his way to work and used to his car to prevent others from happen upon the gunfire.

Thursday morning, the younger Ritter was responding to a neighborhood looking for a man wanted for assault, who police say opened fire. He was the only officer shot.

Ritter served in the Ohio Army National Guard after graduating from Syracuse University in 2019. He spent time serving in Syria.

“From an early age, Jamieson possessed an innate understanding of selfless service to the nation and a strong desire to serve his community,” – family statement released by the Cleveland Division of Police

Jamieson Ritter (Photo: Cleveland Division of Police)

“Today is a sad day for our city,” said Chief Dorothy Todd. “Ironically, on this day designated for freedom, we are reminded of the evil that tries to impose on our community. However, despite our pain and hurt, we take in the immense sacrifice Officer Ritter gave, and we will honor his memory and compassion.

We will continue to carry his legacy in our hearts.”

De’lawnte Hardy, 24, has been charged with aggravated murder.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.