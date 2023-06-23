Police: Person robbed in parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police who responded to what they thought was a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the area of 190 Anderson Ave. on Thursday afternoon found that it was actually a strong-armed robbery.

Police say the adult victim suffered apparent minor injuries and was being treated at a local hospital. they say the robbery, shortly after 4 p.m., appears to have occurred in the parking lot and was not associated with the local businesses.

The investigation is still underway.