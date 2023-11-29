Police: Probe into illegal cannabis sales in Greece finds 150-plus pounds

GREECE, N.Y. — Detectives recovered over 150 pounds of cannabis, along with related products and money, as part of an investigation into illegal cannabis sales occurring at two smoke shops in Greece, according to the Greece Police Department.

Police said Greece officers, assisted by the Rochester Police Department and New York State Police, executed search warrants Nov. 14 at two G Spot Smoke Shops on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road, as well as a warehouse on River Street in Rochester and a private residence in Greece. They recovered the cannabis, cannabis-infused ingestible products, and equipment used to make edibles and cadies.

Anthony Gingello Jr. of Greece and Charles Infantino of Rochester, both 28, were charged with first-degree criminal possession of cannabis. They were arraigned in Town Court and released with an appearance ticket.

Last December, the Greece Town Board voted to opt out of allowing cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites.