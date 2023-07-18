Police pursuit ends at Hudson Ave. Walmart

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four people were taken into custody Monday at the Walmart on Hudson Avenue after a pursuit by police that was prompted when one was seen waving a handgun out the window.

According to Rochester police, officers responded to the call of someone waving the gun out of the window of a black Hyundai in the area of Avenue C and Hollenbeck Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. Police found the vehicle at around 5:45 p.m., occupied and heading north on Rohr Street. Police say the vehicle wouldn’t stop for officers, who chased them through the Clinton area until it drove into the Walmart packing lot at 1490 Hudson Ave. and stopped. Police said the four people in the car tried to get away inside the store but were taken into custody.

Police say the suspects received minor injuries while being taken into custody, but nobody else was injured.