Police recover another stolen car driven by teens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday evening Rochester Police Officers saw a 2020 Kia Optima that was reported stolen on 12/15/22. As officers attempted to pull over the car, the driver turned westbound on Weyl Street from Hudson Ave. The vehicle struck two other vehicles on Weyl Street and came to a stop. As officers approached the car, the driver put the car in reverse, hitting the the unoccupied police car.

Officers were able to safely take the driver, a 16-year-old girl, into custody, as well as a 17-year-old female passenger. The 17-year-old was released to a parent. The charges relating to the 16-year-old are still being processed, and the investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported.