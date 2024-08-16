Police respond to multiple fights outside Edison Tech

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Multiple fights took place outside Edison Tech on Friday, on the last day of summer school.

Rochester Police say the fights started just after noon at the high school on Lexington Avenue. Police showed up to help the officers at the school break up the fights.

Two people were treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene.

Officers stayed at the school throughout the afternoon., working with school employees to make sure students got off-campus safely.