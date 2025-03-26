Police respond to report of an attack on employee at store on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police said they responded to a report of a store employee being attacked on Lyell Avenue Wednesday.

Police responded to a store in the 400 block of Lyell Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, preliminary investigations revealed there was an altercation involving “edged weapons,” and that the employee who was attacked is suffering non-life threatening wounds.

Police said the suspect is suffering serious injuries and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for surgery.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911. This story will be updated as we learn more.