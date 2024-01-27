Police respond to two-car crash on North Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A driver was brought to the hospital after a crash on North Clinton Avenue Saturday morning.

Rochester Police say the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. when one car, driving south on North Clinton Avenue, hit another car that was driving west on Collingwood Drive. A telephone pole was also hit, damaging a few power lines that have since been repaired by RG&E.

One driver was brought to the hospital in an ambulance with minor arm injuries.