Police: Rochester man stabbed by woman he attacked in domestic dispute

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 41-year-old Rochester man is in custody after police say he attacked a woman he lives with, and the woman defended herself by stabbing him at a home on Argo Park on Sunday night.

Police found the man, who had several stab wounds to his upper body, physically attacked a 33-year-old Rochester woman he lives with. When the woman defended herself, the man ran from the home to Lexington Avenue and Starling Street where police found him.

He was arrested and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. Police say the woman, who was the victim in this domestic incident, is not facing any charges.