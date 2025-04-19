Police say ‘medical event’ causes driver to crash into two other cars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to a three-car crash on Mt. Hope Avenue by Highland Avenue at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

One of the drivers, a 66-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. Police believe that he suffered a medical event that caused his car, which was traveling south, to cross over into oncoming traffic, hitting two cars traveling north.

Police say the man is in critical condition as a result of the medical issue, which is unrelated to the resulting crash.