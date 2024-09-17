Police say threat to Batavia City School District was not credible
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Police are investigating after finding violent threats against the Batavia City School District posted on social media. Batavia Police say the threat is not credible.
Police are working with local, state, and federal agencies to determine the origin of the posts and they’ve been speaking with the school district.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Batavia Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 585-345-6350.