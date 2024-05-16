Police: Scottsville man charged after crashing stolen car on Lake Avenue and running away

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Scottsville man faces charges after a crash Thursday afternoon on Lake Avenue involving a stolen vehicle and a pursuit on foot.

According to Rochester Police, a stolen black Hyundai Elantra was speeding north on Lake Avenue in the wrong direction, recklessly passing other motorists. When the driver tried to return to the northbound lane, it rear-ended another vehicle, causing it to lose control and hit a light pole in the area of 3034 Lake Avenue. A 36-year-old Greece resident was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

When police were responding to the crash, people called 911 saying the occupants of the Elantra ran off. Officers set up a perimeter and apprehended all the occupants.

The Scottsville resident is being charged with criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, as well as vehicle and traffic violations.