Police search for suspect after man stabbed near Burbank Street and North Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in the city on Sunday afternoon.

Officers say around 4:15 p.m. they found a 35-year-old man stabbed near the corner of Burbank Street and North Clinton Avenue. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police say there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

