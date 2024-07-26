Police searching for Rochester woman considered endangered

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman they say could be in need of help.

Kelly Taylor, 29, was last seen on Valley Street in the city at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25.

She was wearing a light blue halter top and wearing glasses.

She is 5 foot 4 and weighs 180 pounds. She is white and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She has PTSD and diabetes, according to police, and may need medical attention.

If you have any information, you should call (585) 428-9810 or 911.