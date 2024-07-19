Police see grim parallel between shots fired at patrol car and slaying of Officer Mazurkiewicz

Police pack into city court for arraignment of man accused of firing into patrol car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police packed into City Court on Friday for the arraignment of a man accused of trying to kill an officer.

Police had been conducted an unrelated traffic stop Thursday at the corner of Smith and Grape streets. That’s when police say Ronald Adams fired his gun.

News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins spoke to police about shooting — and its comparison to a grim anniversary in the Rochester Police Department.

Right outside the Hall of Justice, in the courtyard, there’s a memorial to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Two years ago Sunday, Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed inside a police car.

Police say Thursday night’s situation was eerily similar — and it could have gone the same way.

“It’s a whirlwind of emotions, it’s challenging — but this is what we do, this is what they do. But again just like when Maz got shot, the quick response, the overwhelming response, led us to catch the bad guy quickly,” said Capt. Frank Umbrino with the RPD Major Crimes unit.

Police tracked Adams, 20, getting off an RTS bus. Investigators say he walked up Grape Street toward the traffic stop, and almost immediately fired his gun at the patrol car.

“The senseless nature and — you’re taking a firearm and you’re shooting it at a police car that’s occupied. There’s no reason for that; the officer was in the middle of a traffic stop — he’s obviously not expecting it,” said Patrick Gallagher, Monroe County assistant district attorney.

Two shots hit the car, but no one was injured.

Rochester Police were joined by county, state and federal agents in the search for Adams. He was found within a half hour. at his arraignment, dozens of officers filled the courtroom.

With just two days until the anniversary of Officer Mazurkiewicz’s death, police say this shooting hits especially close to home.

“Maz is always living in our hearts; we’re always thinking about Maz and then with this weekend coming up it’s on the forefront of everyone’s minds –and then you have this incident with the traffic officer. Thankfully we’re here talking about how that officer is okay, physically, but at the same time we’re talking about Maz,who’s not,” said Capt. Greg Bello, public information officer with the Rochester Police Department.

Adams is being held without bail until his next court appearance, Wednesday, July 24.