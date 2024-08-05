Police seek public’s help to identify armed men at Maplewood Park mass shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- The Major Crimes Homicide Unit is looking for help identifying the two men pictured who were at the scene of the double murder at Maplewood Park on Sunday, July 28, at 6:20 p.m. armed with handguns.

No arrests have been announced.

Last week, Rochester Police put out a photograph of a man at the barbecue who they needed help identifying. They did not describe him as a suspect and they have not said whether they’ve learned his identity.

If you know who these men are, contact the Major Crimes Unit at 428-7157 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.