Police: Seneca Falls man assaults women inside her home

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — A 56 year-old man of Seneca Falls is facing multiple felony charges after assaulting a woman inside her home, police said.

On February 15, Joseph Davis showed up to the victim’s house that morning uninvited and while intoxicated, according to police. Police also said that Davis was asked to leave multiple times by the victim, but he failed to listen and then strangled, hit, and bit her.

Davis was charged with the following:

Reckless Endangerment in the first degree

Class D felony

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

A Misdemeanor and B Misdemeanor

Harassment in the first degree

Additionally, with Davis having been charged with a qualifying offense within the preceding five years, he was also charged with aggravated family offense.

Davis was brought to Seneca County Correctional Facility for his arraignment.