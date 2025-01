ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gunfire went through a home on Salina Street off Chili Avenue while three adults were inside.

Rochester Police responded after getting a ShotSpotter alert just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw a line of RPD cars shut down the street for the investigation.

None of the people inside were injured. RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.