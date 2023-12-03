Police still searching for suspects in Irondequoit, Rochester homicides

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit police have identified 30-year-old Jose Centero Torres as the man shot and killed inside the Popeye’s restaurant along East Ridge Road just after 7 p.m. Friday night.

Hours later, Rochester police responded to another shooting on Glenwood Avenue between Linnet and Finch streets, in which one man was killed.

Investigators said that they are still searching for the suspects in both shootings.

Minister Dirk Howard showed up to the Popeyes’s on East Ridge Road after the shooting to provide support to his community.

“If there is something going on inside your community, you want to know what’s going on so you can help it. That’s our main goal as ministers, is to come out between the highways and the hedges and compel these people to come to church,” Howard said.

Howard, a minister at Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in Rochester, said there have been too many gun violence scenes this year — and he feels obligated to show up to a scene any time he can to support his community.

“Wrong is wrong and right is right. If you see something that is going on, tell it because if somebody hurts your family or hurts someone that you love, you would want somebody to tell, wouldn’t you?” Howard said.

Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters says tJose Centero Torres was shot multiple times in the upper body in Popeye’s. He was pronounced dead at Rochester Regional Hospital

“The suspect took off from the location and so we are looking, working on ascertaining who that was and locate where he is,” Peters said.

Hours later, another shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. Saturday in Rochester.

Officers responded to the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Oriole Street in which a man in his 20s was shot and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Neighbors in the area, like Sarah Savvy, said that something needs to be done about the gun violence.

“I know it’s never going to happen but we all just need to come together because more people are just dying and getting shot,” Savvy said Saturday.

If anyone has information regarding these shootings, they are urged to contact police by dialing 911, Irondequoit Police Department at 585-336-6000, or crimestoppers at 585-423-9300.