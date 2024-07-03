Police: Stolen car hits parked RPD car, building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a large police scene on Lyell Avenue, near Daus Alley.

Rochester officers initially responded to reports of a stolen car with the suspects still inside it. When they got there, the car tried to speed off, nearly hitting one of the responding officers.

It didn’t end there. While in pursuit, the driver hit a parked RPD patrol car and a building, causing minor damage to both.

The chase ended near the intersection of Lyell Avenue and Myrtle Street. A 25-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were taken into custody, after the driver initially tried to run off. There were no injuries.