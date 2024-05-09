Police: Stolen vehicle nearly hit several people at Hudson and Norton

Stolen car nearly hits people on Hudson Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police were on the scene at Hudson Avenue and Norton Street, where they say a stolen vehicle nearly hit several people.

A Rochester Police officer told a News10NBC photojournalist that a stolen vehicle went up onto the curb, nearly hitting several street workers. This happened shortly after 2:30 p.m.

A street worker said he saw officers arrest a person. Police have not confirmed whether the stolen vehicle has been recovered or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Traffic low has since resumed.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as we get it.