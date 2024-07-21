Police: Suspect armed with knife and golf club stabbed four adults at Rochester party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four people were stabbed at a birthday party in Rochester on Friday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to the party on Maria Street near Clifford Avenue around 11:15 p.m. They found three adults with stab wounds at the scene and were told a fourth person was dropped off at the hospital.

Police say an argument started at the party and someone armed with a knife and golf club started stabbing people.

Everyone is expected to survive.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.