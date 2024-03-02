Police: Suspect fires shots into building of Irondequoit business

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Police Department is investigating after they say someone fired shots into a building Saturday morning.

Police say they responded around 12:27 a.m. to Blue Palm Grill on Culver Road and found someone had fired three shots into the building from the parking lot. They say the suspect was driving a late model sedan and left the area.

No one was injured during the gunfire. Police are working to identify anyone with information.

“The Irondequoit Police Department takes incidents like this quite seriously and will not tolerate these types of actions. Residents in this neighborhood can be assured we will have additional officers detailed to the area tonight and for future dates as well,” says Chief of Irondequoit Police, Scott Peters.

Evidence was collected and the investigation continues.