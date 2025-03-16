Police: Suspect hits parked cars, almost hits officers before chase ends in arrest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is facing several charges, including driving while intoxicated, after a series of dangerous events unfolded Saturday night.

According to Rochester police, the incident began when a woman arrived at their Jay Street office, reporting that she was being followed. The suspect then drove through the police parking lot, hitting two parked cars and nearly hitting officers who were walking out.

The chase ended on Gedds Street around 9 p.m. when police used spike strips to stop the suspect’s vehicle about a quarter mile down the road. The man attempted to run away on foot but was quickly arrested.

No one was hurt.

