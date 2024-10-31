Police: Teen stabbed in fight on bus near Greece mall

GREECE, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the upper body during a fight between riders of an RTS bus near the Mall at Greece Ridge, police say.

Officers responded at about 6:51 p.m. to Long Pond Road in the area of the mall for a reported stabbing, and they learned that two bus riders were involved in an altercation in which the boy was stabbed. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital; police say his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The driver was not involved, RTS (Regional Transit Service) confirmed.

Greece Police say a suspect is in custody and the investigation is continuing.

In a statement, RTS Public Information Officer Tom Brede said: “The RTS team works hard to provide safe, reliable, convenient, and sustainable transportation for our customers each day. It is frustrating and unacceptable that someone chose to settle their differences with violence on the bus and disrupt people trying reach the important destinations in their lives. Our thoughts are with the customer who was injured and hope they make a speedy recovery.”

