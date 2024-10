GATES, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after Gates Police say he stole a car at gunpoint.

Police were called to Lyellwood Parkway around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police spotted the car and chased it to Elmgrove Road near Spencerport Road. Officers then arrested the teen inside the car. They say he had a loaded ghost gun.

The teen is charged with robber, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.