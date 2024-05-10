Police: Teens in custody after 2 stolen Kias, involved in robbery, crash after chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four teenage boys were taken into custody after two separate police chases of stolen vehicles — which were involved in a gunpoint robbery — ended in crashes Thursday.

Rochester Police say they responded to Bronson Court just after 7:15 p.m. for a reported robbery, and found a 17-year-old who said he had just been robbed by a group of teen males, one of whom had what appeared to be a firearm. The group ran back to two Kias. Within 10 minutes, other officers saw the Kias — which were confirmed stolen — on Lyell Avenue and tried to pull them over, but they drove off and split up, leading to two chases.

One of the stolen vehicles crashed into three parked cars on Lamberton Park, police said. After a brief foot chase, police took a 16-year-old into custody. The other Kia crashed on West High Terrace, and three teens, ages 13, 15, and 16, were taken into custody. Nobody was hurt in either crash. All the suspects live in Rochester.

Officers are still investigating to determine whether the teens in custody were involved in the Lyell Avenue robbery. Charges were still being determined as of 11:30 p.m.